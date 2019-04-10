Am Truly Grateful For Your Show Of Love And Support In Helping Me To Burry The Late Nandom Naa – Prof. Edmund N Delle

Prof. Edmund N Delle

A friend in need is a friend indeed. My heart couldn’t have been more grateful with full of joy and thanks for your massive show of love, support and donations in diverse way towards the burial of the late Nandom Naa.

I want to thank the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana; H.E Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, the former president of the Republic of Ghana; H.E John Dramani Mahama, All Executives of the New Patriotic Party who accompanied H.E the Vice President, Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketia; the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, all the Executives of the National Democratic Congress who accompanied the former President and the General Secretary all the way to Nandom.

To my indefatigable Vice Chairperson; Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim who led a strong team from the Convention Peoples Party all the way to Nandom to show love and support and also to donate GHC2,000 from donations from the entire party; I say ayeekoooo! Your love for me strengthens my love for the party. Comrade Pratt and Co, thanks.

… and now to the Clergy who also came to support the family with prayers and spiritual guidance from the upper West, Northern and Upper East region; I say a big thank you.

My Bosom Friend; Hon. Dan Botwe – your special love was felt. Iris Tagoe; the welfare committee head of the Convention Peoples Party; your massive donation was duly received as sent from your base in London.

I pray for God’s blessings for all the Chiefs and people from all the surrounding communities in Nandom and the Upper West Region at large who came from near and far to pay their last respect to the late Nandom Naa.

To my Rabito Chief Executive Officer and the entire staff who were present to back me – I say thank you too. You remain a member of the Rabito family and so dear to me.

To the personalities and names I omitted (please forgive me), I pray for peace, God’s blessing and long life to all of you.

You made these solemn and mourning times for me and the entire family a remarkable one. You will remain on my heart forever.

-------- SIGNED -------

Prof. Edmund N. Delle

CPP National Chairman & Leader

Founder & Board Chairman – Rabito Clinic.