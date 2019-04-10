Modern Ghana logo

10.04.2019

Tarkwa Youth Rampage Over Killer Roads

Staff Writer
Scene of the demonstration Wednesday Morning
APR 10, 2019 GENERAL NEWS
Scene of the demonstration Wednesday Morning

Concerned citizens of Tarkwa and Nsuaem in the Western region have blocked the main road that links their community to Takoradi and the Western-North Region to protest over the bad nature of roads in the municipality.

More than a hundred angry residents, clad in red bands, chanted war songs. They set ablaze car tyres in the middle of the roads with the aim of preventing vehicles from moving in and out of the municipality.

This has brought business activities to halt in the community.

More soon...

—Myjoyonline

