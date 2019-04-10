Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10.04.2019 Politics

Mahama Visits Central Region Today

Staff Writer
Politics Former President John Dramani Mahama
APR 10, 2019 POLITICS
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama will today begin a special visit to the Central Region from Wednesday, 10 April to Friday, 12 April 2019.

Mr Mahama will visit Awutu/Senya East, Awutu/Senya West, Gomoa East, Effutu, Gomoa West, Ekumfi, Mfantseman, Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South and the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem Constituencies.

Mr Mahama will engage party executives and strategic stakeholders, interact with the citizenry and touch base with the party’s grassroots, among other activities.

The regional secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a directive that “no stakeholder from a particular constituency is in any way permitted to follow the flag bearer and the team to other constituencies once the flag bearer leaves your respective constituency.

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

22 minutes ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

49 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line