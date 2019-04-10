Mahama Visits Central Region Today

Former President John Dramani Mahama will today begin a special visit to the Central Region from Wednesday, 10 April to Friday, 12 April 2019.

Mr Mahama will visit Awutu/Senya East, Awutu/Senya West, Gomoa East, Effutu, Gomoa West, Ekumfi, Mfantseman, Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South and the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem Constituencies.

Mr Mahama will engage party executives and strategic stakeholders, interact with the citizenry and touch base with the party’s grassroots, among other activities.

The regional secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a directive that “no stakeholder from a particular constituency is in any way permitted to follow the flag bearer and the team to other constituencies once the flag bearer leaves your respective constituency.