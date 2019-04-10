Mahama Was Never A Clearing Agent For Corruption—NDC Jabs NPP

The National Democratic Congress NDC has rubbished claims the party under former President Mahama destroyed most of the good structures that were put in place by his predecessors to transform Ghana and fight corruption.

According to the party, the track record of the NDC over the years supersedes that of the governing NPP.

The party's comment is a response to a press briefing by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John over the weekend.

The press conference was organized under the caption ‘The NDC Alternative under Mahama is Still Scary’.

Speaking at the press conference, John Boadu, said former President John Mahama and his party have nothing new to offer after they almost halted the economy from a growth path of 14% to 3.4%.

However speaking to the media on Tuesday, the National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, compared the records of both parties on education, corruption and infrastructural development.

He indicated that unlike the current NPP administration, the government of Mr. Mahama never covered up cases of corruption.

“In the area of education, take for instance pre-schools, and here, we are just limiting ourselves to the period between 1993 and 2000, we constructed 6,321 pre-schools, while the Kufuor administration in eight years could only boast of 2, 360 schools.

“For Junior High Schools, within the same period, we constructed 6,414 schools and they only managed 853. I am only talking about the Kufuor era because President Nana Addo as we all know has not constructed any school. For tertiary education, since the NPP claims that they build and we destroy, let them tell us the number of universities, polytechnics that they have built. Mahama, while in power did not act as a clearing agent or speak for anybody.He did not cover up corruption.He prosecuted his own and punished them.”

Sammy Gyamfi also clarified what the party termed as misinformation by the NPP to the public.

He further called on the government to concentrate on making life better for Ghanaians rather than engaging the media on performances that the public can feel.

