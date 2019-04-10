10.04.2019 General News Malik Basintale Resigns As Deputy Northern Regional Communication Officer Zion Abdul Rauf Malik Basintale Deputy Northern Regional Communication Officer, Malik Basintale has resigned as an executive of the party in the region.Malik Basintale who has been vociferous in the media both in the national and regional level is expected to contest as a substantive communication officer for the newly created Savanna region.Below is a copy of his resignation letter:
Below is a copy of his resignation letter: