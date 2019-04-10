Modern Ghana logo

10.04.2019

Malik Basintale Resigns As Deputy Northern Regional Communication Officer

Zion Abdul Rauf
Malik Basintale Malik Basintale

Deputy Northern Regional Communication Officer, Malik Basintale has resigned as an executive of the party in the region.

Malik Basintale who has been vociferous in the media both in the national and regional level is expected to contest as a substantive communication officer for the newly created Savanna region.

Below is a copy of his resignation letter:

410201934253 rvmyqdc553 img20190409wa0104

