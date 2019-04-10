Modern Ghana logo

10.04.2019 Feature Article

Try To Be Credible – Sarkodie Sends Shots To Yen.com.gh

Rex Krampa
‘Just for likes, clicks and comments. Don't waste the verified sign. It's hard but try to be credible,’ Sarkodie to yen.com.gh.

Apparently, Sarkodie pointed out in a lengthy Facebook post that he didn't know Apostle Safo Kantanka offered to solve dumsor. He then asked why we (the government and the people) are not giving Apostle Safo Kantanka the chance to do so.

Yen.com.gh decided to link his plea to the current government when Sarkodie clearly stated that he is not for or against any political party. They wrote this about Sarkodie on Twitter: ‘Sarkodie has claimed that the Nana Akufo Addo's Government has sabotaged the efforts of Apostle Kwadwo Safo when he wanted to end dumsor.’

