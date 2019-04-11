Driver's Mate Dragged To Court For Fondling Girl's Breast

An 18-year-old driver’s mate has been dragged to an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly fondling the breast of a girl at the Mallam Attah Market in Accra.

Prince Kwabena who is said to have undressed the victim before the fondling is being held on a charge of indecent assault.

Kwabena pleaded not guilty and was granted a GH¢5,000 bail with two sureties.

He is expected to reappear on May 6.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a carpenter and father of the victim and both reside at Kasoa.

DSP Boafo said Kwabena lives at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra.

She said on March 29, this year, the victim aged 17 years visited her father who is a trader at the Mallam Atta Market at about 7 pm.

DSP Boafo said the victim later sought permission from the father to go and buy food.

She said on her way Kwabena met the victim and he lured her into a kiosk, undressed her and began fondling her breast.

The Prosecution said luck, however, eluded Kwabena when the owner of the kiosk entered when Kwabena asked the victim to leave.

She said when the victim’s father quizzed her as to why she had kept that long, she narrated her ordeal to him.

The Prosecution said a report was made to the Police at Kotobabi where an extract of occurrence was prepared for the complainant to take it to Nima Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU).

She said subsequently the accused person was arrested.

—GNA