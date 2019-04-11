Modern Ghana logo

11.04.2019 General News

Akufo-Addo Named 69th Most Reputable Person On Earth

Staff Writer
News President Nana Akufo-Addo
APR 11, 2019 GENERAL NEWS

President Akufo-Addo has been listed the 69th most reputable person on earth. He is on 2019 list of 100 Most Reputable People on Earth.

The list is compiled by reputation management consultancy firm, Reputation Poll International.

The firm recently announced its 2019 publication of the 100 most reputable people on earth.

The list features distinguished personalities from all sectors and recognizes leaders who have maintained a high level of credibility in discharging their duties, and kept commendable and exemplary reputation for public emulation.

Mr. Akufo-Addo finds himself among renowned individuals like Queen Elizabeth II, 92, who is the oldest person to be added to the list.

Pakistani Malala Yousafzai, 21, is the youngest person on the list.

—Daily Guide

body-container-line