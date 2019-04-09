Ignore Lies of ‘Baby’ Ndemele – Krachi West NDC Sets Records Straight

The NDC Executives of Krachi West Constituency in the Oti Region has rubbished comments of one Ndemele Magdalene also known as 'Baby' regarding the party's fortunes in the constituency.

Baby is reported to have said on Battle Ground, a political talkshow hosted by Oheneba Boamah Bennie on Radio XYZ 93.1 that the NDC was losing touch with the party members in the constituency, thereby reducing the party's votes since 2012.

In a press release signed by the constituency chairman, Eko S Daniel and 7 other executives, described the assertions of Magdalene as misleading.

“…the impression seeks to create is not only misleading but a stab in the back of the many dedicated, hardworking, and competent branch executives, constituency executives, the Honorable MP Helen Adjoa Ntoso and the several party faithfuls who have been working tirelessly both day and night to win the “political battle of minds” and maintain the electoral fortunes of the NDC in the Krachi west constituency,” the statement said.

The executives further explained that the then Krachi West Constituency which spanned across both Krachi Nchumuru and Kete-Krachi electoral areas in 2008 was split in 2012 hence the reduction in the votes obtained by the then NDC presidential candidate, john Mahama and the parliamentary candidate, Hon Helen Adjoa Ntoso.

“…by 2012 Krachi-Nchumuru Constituency with capital at Chinderi had been carved out of the then Krachi West Constituency with its capital at Kete-Krachi. Therefore, it is statistically wrong for Magdalene to compare and contrast election results of an “incorporated Krachi west” (whole) in 2008 with a “sub-divided Krachi West” in 2012. Nevertheless, if her line of thinking is anything to go by, then an appropriate logical comparison could be made between the NDC “incorporated Krachi west” presidential votes of 18,818 in 2008 with the sum total of the two sub-divisions totaling 27,385 i.e. Krachi West-Kete (11,572) and Krachi Nchumuru-Chinderi (15,813) in 2012. In which case the total electoral fortunes of the NDC within the period in question would have appreciated by 8,567 (27,385-18,818) and not dwindled by an approximation of 8,000 as being treacherously marketed by Magdalene,” the statement explained.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

National Democratic Congress

Krachi west constituency

6th April 2019

CONDEMNATON OF MISLEADING AND DISTASTEFUL INFORMATION CONCERNING THE NDC KRACHI WEST CONSTITUENCY BEING MARKETED BY NDEMELE MAGDALENE ALSO KNOWN AS “BABY.”

The NDC Executives of Krachi West Constituency has noticed with great disappointment and utter shock of a very distasteful, demeaning, demoralizing, disheartening, misleading and misinformation of a talk at Radio XYZ by one NDEMELE MAGDALENE, a public servant currently working with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Accra-Adentan Zone, and blog publication on mynewsghana.net dated 5th April 2019 with a daunting political caption “dwindling fortunes of Krachi West NDC: Baby to the rescue.”

Speaking to Oheneba, host of the evening political show “Battle Grounds” on Radio XYZ on Thursday 4thJuly, 2019, Magdalene alleged that the Krachi West NDC party is at the verge of losing its parliamentary seat because the NDC's presidential votes reduced from 18,818 in 2008 to 11,267 in 2012 and further reduced to 10,516 votes in 2016 culminating into approximately 8,000 votes lost and for this reason, she has been called upon by NDC party sympathizers to come to their rescue because she is the only brave and intelligent person to retain the seat come 2020.

First of all, the impression that the above information seeks to create is not only misleading but a stab in the back of the many dedicated, hardworking, and competent branch executives, constituency executives, the Honorable MP Helen Adjoa Ntoso and the several party faithfuls who have been working tirelessly both day and night to win the “political battle of minds” and maintain the electoral fortunes of the NDC in the Krachi west constituency.

We therefore wish to set the records straight by first stating that during the 2008 elections, the then Krachi West Constituency span across both Krachi Nchumuru and Kete–Krachi electoral areas. However, by 2012 Krachi-Nchumuru Constituency with capital at Chinderi had been carved out of the then Krachi West Constituency with its capital at Kete-Krachi. Therefore, it is statistically wrong for Magdalene to compare and contrast election results of an “incorporated Krachi west” (whole) in 2008 with a “sub-divided Krachi West” in 2012. Nevertheless, if her line of thinking is anything to go by, then an appropriate logical comparison could be made between the NDC “incorporated Krachi west” presidential votes of 18,818 in 2008 with the sum total of the two sub-divisions totaling 27,385 i.e. Krachi West-Kete (11,572) and Krachi Nchumuru-Chinderi (15,813) in 2012. In which case the total electoral fortunes of the NDC within the period in question would have appreciated by 8,567 (27,385-18,818) and not dwindled by an approximation of 8,000 as being treacherously marketed by Magdalene.

Furthermore, the maiden electoral records of the sub-divided Krachi West in 2012 indicated that Helen Adjoa Ntoso parliamentary candidate of the NDC garnered 10,645 votes while the NPP's Osei Nti Douglas had 7,196. Also, in the 2016 elections the NDC's Helen for the second successive time pulled an inspiring 9,644 (10,645 – 9,644 = -1,644) votes while NPP's Osei Nti Douglas had a meagre 5,016 (7,196 – 5,016= -2,147) votes worst behind an independent candidate Emmanuel Jalulah who pulled tribal (Konkomba) votes from both NPP and NDC totaling 5,163. The difference between the NPP and NDC'S parliamentary candidate's votes was 4,628 (9,644 – 5,016), While the difference between the NDC and Independent was 4,481 (9,644 – 5,163).

From the above records (2012 to 2016), it is crystal clear that both NDC and NPP in the Krachi West Constituency had marginal reduction in the electoral fortunes with NDC being the most resilient and preferred option. Therefore, it is “tongue-in-cheek” for any well-meaning NDC person to assert that the Krachi West Constituency NDC is at the verge of losing it parliamentary seat based on the above information. We wish to remind Magdalene that the reduction in the Presidential and Parliamentary electoral fortunes of the NDC was countrywide not limited to Krachi West Constituency alone and accounted for the NDC losing the 2016 Presidential and parliamentary elections. That the Krachi West Constituency is one of the most vibrant and resilient NDC constituencies in the country. We the executives therefore find Magdalene's contention very disloyal and a political contradiction.

Furthermore, the claim made by Magdalene “baby” that she has been doing party work at the constituency from age 12 is a fabrication since the Krachi west NDC has no record of any party work done by her in the constituency even after she attained 18 years up-to-date.

Also, in the said interview and publication Magdalene asserted that some party followers are being intimidated and there is division at the party front for which she seeks to unite. This claim is not only baseless but factually inaccurate and lacks merit on the face of it. If it is not broken you don't fix it.

On this note, we wish to indicate that the content of the said interview on Radio XYZ and the publication on mynewsghana.com are false and politically devious, hence, we call on all party sympathizers, and lovers of Krachi West Constituency and all well-meaning NDC sympathizers to treat the allegations with the highest level of contempt it deserves. Krachi west NDC would like to state without any shred of doubt that the parliamentary seat is very safe and we would continue to work hard to safeguard its safety anytime, any day.

We therefore implore everyone to remain resolute and not panic. Finally, we sound a word of caution to Magdalene to desist from spreading such disingenuous information which has the tendency of hurting the electoral fortunes of the NDC party in the Krachi West Constituency.

LONG LIVE NDC!

LONG LIVE KRACHI WEST!

LONG LIVE OTI REGION!

LONG LIVE GHANA!

Signed: