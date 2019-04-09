IGP Tours Savanna Region

One driver who narrated his negative experience to JoyNews said he was uncomfortable plying the road over the growing security concerns.

“I will be the third car to load this morning but my heart is bleeding. I was attacked last month. I was robbed and slapped,” he said.

In the GPRTU station in Damango, another driver recounted, “I have been using this road for about five years. I have been robbed between Damango and Larabanga twice.”

Last week, residents arrested and handed over a suspect to police in Salaga in the East Gonja district for his alleged involvement in a Salaga-Makango road robbery.

This was after passengers on board about six vehicles were reportedly robbed of an unspecified amount of money together with other valuables at gunpoint.

Related: Salaga-Makango bound passengers robbed at gunpoint

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, who confirmed the arrest said upon receipt of the report, a patrol team proceeded to the scene of the crime.

According to him, while on their way to the scene, almost all the alleged robbery victims were met and were assisted to lodge their official complaint at Salaga police station.

Very soon, the fears of the residents and travelers will be allayed as the IGP has responded to their calls by visiting the region to assess the situation first hand.

David Asante-Apeatu who was in the company of the Police Director Operation said, the President is concerned about the “crimes, particularly arm robbery within the Northern parts of the country.”

“I am here today with my operations officer and other officers to learn firsthand knowledge about what is going on here, and when we are back we going to plan and come to assist in maintaining law and order in your region,” the Police Chief said.

The IGP added that the visit is to also afford him the rare opportunity to see how officers of the service are coping on the ground and to also strategise on improved policing moving forward.

As part of efforts to improve crime prevention in the region, the IGP inspected two proposed 200 and 80-acre land sites for the police training school at Busuno and Police headquarters also at Damongo in the Savannah region.

Again, the IGP moved to the palace of the king of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tutuba Bore-Essa before moving to Guripe / Senyiri, a notorious spot for armed robbery.

The IGP urged residents in Damongo and its environs to give relevant information to the police to ensure law and order in the enclave.

---Myjoyonline