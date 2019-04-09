Don't Rename UDS After Me—Rawlings Warns NPP

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has declined the proposed renaming of the University of Development Studies (UDS) after him.

In a statement Tuesday, Rawlings noted that when he was approached in 2017 on the renaming, “he thanked the President and the government for the honour, but politely declined.”

According to the statement, Rawlings’ reason for rejecting the offer is that he has “a long-standing principle not to have national monuments and facilities named after him.”

“Indeed in November 2015 when the then government of the day offered to name the Offshore Cape Three Points Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel after him he turned down the offer as well.”

Rawlings has since written to the Education Minister to “reiterate his position and kindly requested that the re-naming of UDS after him be withdrawn from the Draft Bill to be submitted to Parliament.”

“The former President once again thanks the President and all those who in diverse ways are keen on recognizing his contribution to the development of Education in the country,” the statement added.

