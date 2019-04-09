Rambo Tamale Mayor Chased Out Of NPP's Youth Confab

Mayor of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior, was nearly lynched Tuesday morning after he gatecrashed a press conference organised by the youth of his party, the NPP.

The youth, mainly made up of NPP polling station executives had organised the conference to impress on President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack the Mayor but got incensed when he appeared unannounced at the event.

It's unclear why the Rambo-style Mayor chose to appear at the venue but whatever prompted his decision backfired considering how he was hooted at and escaped beatings by the skin of his teeth as bodyguards escorted him to his vehicle.

Iddrisu Musah Superior who only recently came back from cooling off in Italy has been accused of diverting government contracts and selling to highest bidders, exhibiting gross arrogance to party faithful whiles bragging about that he was untouchable because he is the President's boy.

The youth eventually addressed the media and called on President Akufo-Addo to relieve the mayor of his duties, saying his conducts were making the government and the NPP unpopular in the Tamale Metropolis.