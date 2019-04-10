Oterkpolu and Okwenya bridges to be constructed this year

The Deputy Minister for Eastern Region, Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey has revealed that the Oterkpolu bridge in the Yilo Krobo Municipality and the Okwenya bridge in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality which are all in deplorable states will receive a facelift before the end of this year.

The Deputy Minister who was on a tour with the Roads Minister, Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta to inspect some road projects in the Atiwa and Kwahu enclaves, revealed to the media that the two bridges will be fixed with the urgency they deserved this year.

He said, immediately he was sworn into office by the President His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo at the last quarter of 2018, he started pushing and making contacts particularly with the Roads Ministry to ensure the bridges are constructed to facilitate economic activities in the area.

Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey who is also the 2020 Aspiring Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) narrated the ordeal private and commercial drivers, as well as traders who ply those stretch of the road including himself, go through especially during raining season. During dry seasons, the roads become very dusty resulting in several accidents.

"With regard to the Oterkpolu road, we've only one route that links Upper Manya Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo and therefore, it is incumbent on us to expedite action to make sure the bridge is put into proper shape" he stressed.

“I know that others are also pushing hard to make sure the bridge get the needed attention. My colleague politicians in the Krobo Area are also doing all that they can to get the two bridges constructed.

I am aware that residents, civil society organizations, passengers and drivers have all expressed worries about those two road networks but I want to say that personally, I am making a conscious effort and will not let the Road Minister rest until action is effected”.

Mr. Ayertey said the two bridges are part of the fifty (50) bridges nationwide to be constructed this year by the government.