British High Commissioner To Cycle Over 800km To Solicit Funds For Burns Centre

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker and a friend cycling

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Lain Walker, and his cycling entourage will ride past your town or village if you are on the Paga to Accra road network.

Mr. lain Walker is not part of any cycling competition but rather, the Commissioner plans to cover the over 800 kilometres from Paga into the capital in August this year to raise funds.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, he spoke about his plans to use the ‘tour’ to raise money for the Korle-bu Burns and Plastics Unit.

According to him, the ride will also afford him the opportunity to “see Ghana from a different perspective and meet people in their own communities.”

Already, lots of people and organisations including NGO and popular eateries dotted along the road network are extending a welcome hand to the British High Commissioner to make a stopover.

About the Korle-bu Burns and Plastic Unit

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) funded Burns Intensive Care Unit Complex of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre (NRPSBC) was commissioned last year.

The almost $2 million facility, the only Centre of its kind and status in West Africa, was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo who supported it with his November 2018 salary.

The Centre is committed to reaching the highest level of excellence in the field of reconstructive plastic surgery, dutifully treating all patients with deformities, ulcers, burns, cancers and various injuries with respect and compassion and restoring them to as normal a state as possible.

---Myjoyonline