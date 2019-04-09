2 Die In Fatal Accident On Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta Road

Two persons died on the spot on Saturday 6th April in a fatal accident on the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road in the Western Region.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the accident and said it happened at about 4:30pm.

A driver she named as Alfred Kwame Quayson was in charge of a Man Diesel semi trailer truck with registration number WR 1044-14 moving from Takoradi to Tarkwa, while another driver called Alfred Ayensu was also in charge of a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number WR 1658-16 with 14 passengers on board.

“The vehicle was moving from Agona Nkwanta to Takoradi. On reaching a section of the road near Ankyernyin junction on the Agona Nkwanta – Takoradi road, Alfred Quayson overtook a vehicle in front of him. In the process, he ran into a Hyundai bus. Two persons – a male and female – died on the spot,” she said.

The injured, including four women and three men, were rushed to the Kwesimintsim Hospital and are receiving treatment.

A man and a woman who also got injured are also on admission at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue pending autopsy.

