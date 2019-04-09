We Will Snatch Muntaka's Seat For NPP—Group

The opposition National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) grip on the Asawase Constituency in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region is under threat.

This is because the Asawase Napo Fun Club, a vibrant group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vowed to end the long reign of the incumbent Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka of the NDC.

“We are snatching Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka’s seat for the NPP for the first time in the upcoming 2020 parliamentary elections and nothing can stop us,” Umaira Eliasu, the chairperson of Asawase Napo Fun Club, who is also the NPP Deputy Women Organiser for Asawase Constituency, declared last Saturday.

She said, “Hon. Muntaka and the NDC can do whatever they can, including indulging in propaganda and blatant lies, yet they will lose. The Asawase seat is for the NPP in 2020.”

Umaira Eliasu told DAILY GUIDE after her group had joined the Manhyia South executives of the NPP to clean the surroundings of the Manhyia Palace.

She stated that Muntaka Mubarak’s days as the Asawase lawmaker is umbered, saying “we shall uproot him like cassava.”

According to her, the Asawase Napo Fun Club members have started a massive campaign to point out Mubarak Muntaka's deficiencies to the constituents.

Umaira Eliasu flatly debunked the assertion that the Asawase seat is a bonafide property of the NDC, saying that “we have a strategy to win the seat for the first time in 2020.

“As part of our grand agenda, we shall embark on clean-up exercise within the constituency every Saturday, among other activities, to win the seat from Muntaka.”

Abdul Aziz, chairman for the Asawase Napo Fun Club, on his part, expressed the members' gratitude to Napo for his invaluable support.

He said the group was formed about four years ago and they have since worked tirelessly to make the NPP popular and attractive within Asawase and beyond.

---Daily Guide