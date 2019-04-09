Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Europe | Apr 9, 2019

Scotland: Between Two Unions

Assa Samaké-Roman - RFI
REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

In 2014, 55 percent of Scottish voters rejected independence and chose to stay part of the United Kingdom – one of the main reasons: Scotland would have automatically lost its membership of the European Union if it became a sovereign nation. Two years later, in a wicked plot twist, 62 percent of Scotland-based voters rejected Brexit but the UK as a whole voted to leave.

As we approach the first of the new deadline dates for Brexit, Assa Samaké-Roman reports from north of the border.

Click the 'play' button above to listen

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

1 hour ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line