Juvenile Prisons Get Support From Shakfans Cosmetics

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Shakfans, dealers in cosmetics has donated items to the Senior Correctional Centre, formerly Accra Borstal Institute which houses over 200 juvenile offenders.

Presenting the items at the centre over the weekend, the founder and managing director of Shakfans Mrs. Rashida Alhassan said the company through its CSR initiatives sets targets of working in some specific areas in communities to improve the basic needs of man such as food, shelter, water, and clothing among others.

According to Alhassan Rashida, it is in this regard that her outfit decided to visit the Correctional Centre to donate the items to the inmates and also interact with the juvenile offenders. “It is necessary society turns our attention to these beautiful boys and girls who are unfortunately brought here mostly; they need our help to gain back their lives and be reintegrated into society”, she concluded.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the Accra Senior Correctional Centre, Chief Officer at the centre, Ayishetu S. Hamidu lauded Shakfans Cosmetics for showing leadership. This she said will help reform, rehabilitate and re-integrate the inmates into the larger society.

She however cited that there are numerous challenges facing the centre, stressing lack of Clinical Psychologists, lack of teaching and learning materials, lack of drugs for the infirmary and lack of sponsorship to help the inmates attain higher education.

Chief Officer Ayishetu S. Hamidu hinted that key among all the challenges is lack of funds to cater for feeding of the juvenile offenders as inmates live on GH¢1.80 a day on government subvention. Currently the Centre is hosting over 200 inmates here in Accra with 6 months to 3 years jail term.