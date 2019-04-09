Akufo-Addo, Bishop Dag Named In 2019 List Of 100 Most Reputable People
Prince Akpah
Leading reputation management consultancy firm, Reputation Poll International has announced its 2019 publication of the 100 most reputable people on earth.
The list which features distinguished personalities from all sectors recognizes leaders who have maintained a high level of credibility in discharging their duties and have kept a commendable and exemplary reputation for public emulation.
The list features renowned individuals from diverse sectors such as entertainment, politics, religion, education, philanthropy, business, etc. Having assembled diverse connections with over 44 countries across the globe, the reach of the Reputation Poll is expanding daily.
Notable individuals on the list include renowned Queen Elizabeth II, 92, who is the oldest person to be added to the list. Our youngest person to be added to the list is Malala Malala aged 21.
Statically with an average age of 54, the USA has the largest share of reputable personalities numbering 25 also with a representation of 38 females, 1 couple and 61 Males.
During the announcement of the list, the board made it their duty to mention their continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organizations and brands who consistently impact lives positively around the world.
Below is the full list arranged in alphabetical order:
Abigail Johnson - CEO, Fidelity Investments
Akinwumi Adesina - President, AfDB
Akio Toyoda - President, Toyota Motor Corporation
Amal Clooney - Barrister
Amina J Mohammed - Deputy Secretary-General, UN
Ana Patricia Botin - Executive Chairman, Santander Group
António Guterres - Secretary-General, UN
Atifete Jahjaga - Former President, Kosovo
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills - General Overseer, Lighthouse Chapel
Bishop David Oyedepo - General Overseer, Winners Chapel
Catharine Drew Gilpin Faus - President, Harvard University
Christiane Amanpour - TV Host, CNN
Dalai Lama
Denise Morrison - Former CEO, Campbell Soup
Denzel Washington - Actor
Ding Xuedong - CEO, China Investment Corporation
Dirk Van de Put - Chairperson, Mondelez International
Dr. Denis Mukwege - Medical Doctor
Dr. Judy Dlamini - Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand
Dr. Paul Enenche - Senior Pastor, Dunamis
Dr. Harbeen Arora - Founder, Women Economic Forum
Ed Sheeran - Singer
Emma Watson - Actress
Eric Thomas - Motivational Speaker
Evang. Reinhard Bonnke - General Overseer, Christ for all Nations
Gary Vaynerchuk - Motivational Speaker
Ginni Rometty - Chairperson, IBM
Graça Machel DBE - Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
Haruhiko Kuroda - Governor, Bank of Japan
Helen Clark - Politician, New Zealand
Helen Sharman OBE - Astronaut
Ian Khama - Former President
Ismail Ahmed - CEO, WorldRemit
Jacinda Ardern - President, New Zealand
Jack Ma - Founder, Alibaba Group
Janet Yellen - Economist
Jean-Claude Juncker - President, European Commission
Jeff Weiner - CEO, LinkedIn
Jim Yong Kim - President, World Bank
John Legend - Singer
John Maxwell - Motivational Speaker
Joko Widodo - President, Indonesia
Joseph Stiglitz - Economist, Columbia University
Juan Manuel Santos - Former President, Colombia
Justin Trudeau - President, Canada
Justina Mutale - Founder, Justina Mutale Foundation
Kailash Satyarthi - Children's Rights Activist
Kenneth Copeland - Televangelist
Khaldoon Al Mubarak - MD, Mubadala Development Company
Kim Schofield - Member, United States House of Representatives
Klaus Schwab - Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
Kumail Nanjiani- Comedian
Lei Jun - Founder, Xiaomi Inc
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker
Liu Qing - President, Didi Chuxing
Lubna Suliman Olayan - Businesswoman
Ma Huateng - CEO, Tencent
Major Mariam Al Mansouri - Pilot
Malala Yousafzai - Activist, The Malala Fund
Mario Draghi - President
Mary Robinson - Politician, Ireland
Melinda Gates - Philanthropist, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Michael Bloomberg - Founder, Bloomberg LP
Michelle Obama - Former First Lady, United States of America
Akufo-Addo, Bishop Dag Named In 2019 List Of 100 Most Reputable People
Leading reputation management consultancy firm, Reputation Poll International has announced its 2019 publication of the 100 most reputable people on earth.
The list which features distinguished personalities from all sectors recognizes leaders who have maintained a high level of credibility in discharging their duties and have kept a commendable and exemplary reputation for public emulation.
The list features renowned individuals from diverse sectors such as entertainment, politics, religion, education, philanthropy, business, etc. Having assembled diverse connections with over 44 countries across the globe, the reach of the Reputation Poll is expanding daily.
Notable individuals on the list include renowned Queen Elizabeth II, 92, who is the oldest person to be added to the list. Our youngest person to be added to the list is Malala Malala aged 21.
Statically with an average age of 54, the USA has the largest share of reputable personalities numbering 25 also with a representation of 38 females, 1 couple and 61 Males.
During the announcement of the list, the board made it their duty to mention their continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organizations and brands who consistently impact lives positively around the world.
Below is the full list arranged in alphabetical order:
More detailed information about the Reputation Poll 2019 100 Most Reputable People on Earth is available on www.reputationpoll.com