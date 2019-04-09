Modern Ghana logo

Regional News | Apr 9, 2019

Akufo-Addo, Bishop Dag Named In 2019 List Of 100 Most Reputable People

Prince Akpah
Leading reputation management consultancy firm, Reputation Poll International has announced its 2019 publication of the 100 most reputable people on earth.

The list which features distinguished personalities from all sectors recognizes leaders who have maintained a high level of credibility in discharging their duties and have kept a commendable and exemplary reputation for public emulation.

The list features renowned individuals from diverse sectors such as entertainment, politics, religion, education, philanthropy, business, etc. Having assembled diverse connections with over 44 countries across the globe, the reach of the Reputation Poll is expanding daily.

Notable individuals on the list include renowned Queen Elizabeth II, 92, who is the oldest person to be added to the list. Our youngest person to be added to the list is Malala Malala aged 21.

Statically with an average age of 54, the USA has the largest share of reputable personalities numbering 25 also with a representation of 38 females, 1 couple and 61 Males.

During the announcement of the list, the board made it their duty to mention their continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organizations and brands who consistently impact lives positively around the world.

Below is the full list arranged in alphabetical order:

  1. Abigail Johnson - CEO, Fidelity Investments
  2. Akinwumi Adesina - President, AfDB
  3. Akio Toyoda - President, Toyota Motor Corporation
  4. Amal Clooney - Barrister
  5. Amina J Mohammed - Deputy Secretary-General, UN
  6. Ana Patricia Botin - Executive Chairman, Santander Group
  7. António Guterres - Secretary-General, UN
  8. Atifete Jahjaga - Former President, Kosovo
  9. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills - General Overseer, Lighthouse Chapel
  10. Bishop David Oyedepo - General Overseer, Winners Chapel
  11. Catharine Drew Gilpin Faus - President, Harvard University
  12. Christiane Amanpour - TV Host, CNN
  13. Dalai Lama
  14. Denise Morrison - Former CEO, Campbell Soup
  15. Denzel Washington - Actor
  16. Ding Xuedong - CEO, China Investment Corporation
  17. Dirk Van de Put - Chairperson, Mondelez International
  18. Dr. Denis Mukwege - Medical Doctor
  19. Dr. Judy Dlamini - Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand
  20. Dr. Paul Enenche - Senior Pastor, Dunamis
  21. Dr. Harbeen Arora - Founder, Women Economic Forum
  22. Ed Sheeran - Singer
  23. Emma Watson - Actress
  24. Eric Thomas - Motivational Speaker
  25. Evang. Reinhard Bonnke - General Overseer, Christ for all Nations
  26. Gary Vaynerchuk - Motivational Speaker
  27. Ginni Rometty - Chairperson, IBM
  28. Graça Machel DBE - Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
  29. Haruhiko Kuroda - Governor, Bank of Japan
  30. Helen Clark - Politician, New Zealand
  31. Helen Sharman OBE - Astronaut
  32. Ian Khama - Former President
  33. Ismail Ahmed - CEO, WorldRemit
  34. Jacinda Ardern - President, New Zealand
  35. Jack Ma - Founder, Alibaba Group
  36. Janet Yellen - Economist
  37. Jean-Claude Juncker - President, European Commission
  38. Jeff Weiner - CEO, LinkedIn
  39. Jim Yong Kim - President, World Bank
  40. John Legend - Singer
  41. John Maxwell - Motivational Speaker
  42. Joko Widodo - President, Indonesia
  43. Joseph Stiglitz - Economist, Columbia University
  44. Juan Manuel Santos - Former President, Colombia
  45. Justin Trudeau - President, Canada
  46. Justina Mutale - Founder, Justina Mutale Foundation
  47. Kailash Satyarthi - Children's Rights Activist
  48. Kenneth Copeland - Televangelist
  49. Khaldoon Al Mubarak - MD, Mubadala Development Company
  50. Kim Schofield - Member, United States House of Representatives
  51. Klaus Schwab - Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
  52. Kumail Nanjiani- Comedian
  53. Lei Jun - Founder, Xiaomi Inc
  54. Les Brown - Motivational Speaker
  55. Liu Qing - President, Didi Chuxing
  56. Lubna Suliman Olayan - Businesswoman
  57. Ma Huateng - CEO, Tencent
  58. Major Mariam Al Mansouri - Pilot
  59. Malala Yousafzai - Activist, The Malala Fund
  60. Mario Draghi - President
  61. Mary Robinson - Politician, Ireland
  62. Melinda Gates - Philanthropist, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  63. Michael Bloomberg - Founder, Bloomberg LP
  64. Michelle Obama - Former First Lady, United States of America
  65. Mo Ibrahim - Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
  66. Muhammad Yunus - Founder, Grameen Bank
  67. Mukesh Ambani - Chairperson, Reliance Industries Limited
  68. Nadia Murad - Human Right Activist
  69. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - President, Ghana
  70. Nancy Pelosi - Minority Leader, United States House of Representatives
  71. Narendra Modi - Prime Minister, India
  72. Nick Vujicic - Motivational Speaker
  73. Nicole Kidman - Actress
  74. Noura Al Kaabi - Minister, Culture and Knowledge Development
  75. Nuseir Yassin - Vlogger
  76. Oprah Winfrey - CEO, Oprah Winfrey Network
  77. Paul Kagame - President, Rwanda
  78. Paul Romer - Senior Vice President, World Bank
  79. Philip Ng Chee Tat - CEO, Far East Organization
  80. Pope Francis - Pope, Roman Catholic Church
  81. Prince Harry & Meghan
  82. Priyanka Joshi - Bio Chemist
  83. Queen Elizabeth II
  84. Ralph Hamers - CEO, ING Group
  85. Rev. Jesse Jackson - Activist
  86. Robin Sharma - Motivational Speaker
  87. Sahle-Work Zewde - President, Ethiopia
  88. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Prime Minister, UAE
  89. Sinach Joseph - Songstress
  90. Sinead Burke - Writer
  91. Strive Masiyiwa - Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless
  92. Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google
  93. Tatsumi Kimishima - Businessman
  94. Tim Cook - CEO, Apple
  95. Tony Robbin - Motivational Speaker
  96. Wang Jianlin - CEO, Dalian Wanda Group
  97. Warren Buffett - Executive Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway
  98. Winnie Byanyima - Executive Director, Oxfam International
  99. Xi Jinping - President, China
  100. Zuzana Čaputová - President, Slovakia

More detailed information about the Reputation Poll 2019 100 Most Reputable People on Earth is available on www.reputationpoll.com

