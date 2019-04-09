Akufo-Addo, Bishop Dag Named In 2019 List Of 100 Most Reputable People

Leading reputation management consultancy firm, Reputation Poll International has announced its 2019 publication of the 100 most reputable people on earth.

The list which features distinguished personalities from all sectors recognizes leaders who have maintained a high level of credibility in discharging their duties and have kept a commendable and exemplary reputation for public emulation.

The list features renowned individuals from diverse sectors such as entertainment, politics, religion, education, philanthropy, business, etc. Having assembled diverse connections with over 44 countries across the globe, the reach of the Reputation Poll is expanding daily.

Notable individuals on the list include renowned Queen Elizabeth II, 92, who is the oldest person to be added to the list. Our youngest person to be added to the list is Malala Malala aged 21.

Statically with an average age of 54, the USA has the largest share of reputable personalities numbering 25 also with a representation of 38 females, 1 couple and 61 Males.

During the announcement of the list, the board made it their duty to mention their continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organizations and brands who consistently impact lives positively around the world.

Below is the full list arranged in alphabetical order:

Abigail Johnson - CEO, Fidelity Investments Akinwumi Adesina - President, AfDB Akio Toyoda - President, Toyota Motor Corporation Amal Clooney - Barrister Amina J Mohammed - Deputy Secretary-General, UN Ana Patricia Botin - Executive Chairman, Santander Group António Guterres - Secretary-General, UN Atifete Jahjaga - Former President, Kosovo Bishop Dag Heward-Mills - General Overseer, Lighthouse Chapel Bishop David Oyedepo - General Overseer, Winners Chapel Catharine Drew Gilpin Faus - President, Harvard University Christiane Amanpour - TV Host, CNN Dalai Lama Denise Morrison - Former CEO, Campbell Soup Denzel Washington - Actor Ding Xuedong - CEO, China Investment Corporation Dirk Van de Put - Chairperson, Mondelez International Dr. Denis Mukwege - Medical Doctor Dr. Judy Dlamini - Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand Dr. Paul Enenche - Senior Pastor, Dunamis Dr. Harbeen Arora - Founder, Women Economic Forum Ed Sheeran - Singer Emma Watson - Actress Eric Thomas - Motivational Speaker Evang. Reinhard Bonnke - General Overseer, Christ for all Nations Gary Vaynerchuk - Motivational Speaker Ginni Rometty - Chairperson, IBM Graça Machel DBE - Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel Haruhiko Kuroda - Governor, Bank of Japan Helen Clark - Politician, New Zealand Helen Sharman OBE - Astronaut Ian Khama - Former President Ismail Ahmed - CEO, WorldRemit Jacinda Ardern - President, New Zealand Jack Ma - Founder, Alibaba Group Janet Yellen - Economist Jean-Claude Juncker - President, European Commission Jeff Weiner - CEO, LinkedIn Jim Yong Kim - President, World Bank John Legend - Singer John Maxwell - Motivational Speaker Joko Widodo - President, Indonesia Joseph Stiglitz - Economist, Columbia University Juan Manuel Santos - Former President, Colombia Justin Trudeau - President, Canada Justina Mutale - Founder, Justina Mutale Foundation Kailash Satyarthi - Children's Rights Activist Kenneth Copeland - Televangelist Khaldoon Al Mubarak - MD, Mubadala Development Company Kim Schofield - Member, United States House of Representatives Klaus Schwab - Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum Kumail Nanjiani- Comedian Lei Jun - Founder, Xiaomi Inc Les Brown - Motivational Speaker Liu Qing - President, Didi Chuxing Lubna Suliman Olayan - Businesswoman Ma Huateng - CEO, Tencent Major Mariam Al Mansouri - Pilot Malala Yousafzai - Activist, The Malala Fund Mario Draghi - President Mary Robinson - Politician, Ireland Melinda Gates - Philanthropist, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Michael Bloomberg - Founder, Bloomberg LP Michelle Obama - Former First Lady, United States of America Mo Ibrahim - Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation Muhammad Yunus - Founder, Grameen Bank Mukesh Ambani - Chairperson, Reliance Industries Limited Nadia Murad - Human Right Activist Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - President, Ghana Nancy Pelosi - Minority Leader, United States House of Representatives Narendra Modi - Prime Minister, India Nick Vujicic - Motivational Speaker Nicole Kidman - Actress Noura Al Kaabi - Minister, Culture and Knowledge Development Nuseir Yassin - Vlogger Oprah Winfrey - CEO, Oprah Winfrey Network Paul Kagame - President, Rwanda Paul Romer - Senior Vice President, World Bank Philip Ng Chee Tat - CEO, Far East Organization Pope Francis - Pope, Roman Catholic Church Prince Harry & Meghan Priyanka Joshi - Bio Chemist Queen Elizabeth II Ralph Hamers - CEO, ING Group Rev. Jesse Jackson - Activist Robin Sharma - Motivational Speaker Sahle-Work Zewde - President, Ethiopia Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Prime Minister, UAE Sinach Joseph - Songstress Sinead Burke - Writer Strive Masiyiwa - Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google Tatsumi Kimishima - Businessman Tim Cook - CEO, Apple Tony Robbin - Motivational Speaker Wang Jianlin - CEO, Dalian Wanda Group Warren Buffett - Executive Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Winnie Byanyima - Executive Director, Oxfam International Xi Jinping - President, China Zuzana Čaputová - President, Slovakia

More detailed information about the Reputation Poll 2019 100 Most Reputable People on Earth is available on www.reputationpoll.com