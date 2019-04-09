Agorsor Band Reveals Mysteries Of The Shrine And More

A look into Agorsor Band, reveals the mysteries of the shrine, art and the need to keep our environment safe.

Agorsor Band, Led by Nyornuwofia Agorsor featured a month ago, on Joy News TV. The news feature took a long look at art, music and our world through the eyes of the socio-conscious band.

Watch Nyornuwofia Agorsor, speak to Mzgee on Music, art and the shrine.

The feature was broadcast across 26 African countries.

The bands views have remained consistent, as they interact with the press, in the quest to promote their debut body of work, HUGADEM.

Also speaking on the album which has racked impressive digital streams and is set to be released in vinyl, during a conversation with ENews TV that spanned many topics, the band, shared their music and views, that represents a classic Pan-African utopia.