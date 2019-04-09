Volta Region: Agate, Have Schools Receive Infrastructure Support From DCE

The District Chief Executive for Afadzato South, Wisdom Semanu Seneadza (Esq) has donated 100 desks to the Have Technical School and 50 desks to Agate Senior High School.

As part of efforts towards improving infrastructure in the various Schools within the District vis-a-vis efforts towards making governments flagship Free SHS programme a success, the DCE has toured various schools within the District to conduct needs assessment on the infrastructural deficit and rolled out the infrastructure for Schools programme to help ameliorate the plight of the affected schools.

The Headmaster of Have Technical School wittingly expressed his joy and thanked the District Chief Executive for his timely intervention at such a distressed hour of the School.

"Sometime ago, we wrote to the District Assembly through the Education Directorate to help us. The DCE himself came to the School to witness the furniture situation and promised to help and he has delivered. I can only say thank you to him for helping solve the Situation," he said.