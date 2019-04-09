We Began Dredging Odawna Just Last Week - Accra Mayor

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey-Korley constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings didn’t mince words on the authorities after communities within her constituency around the lower stream of the Odawna drainage and the Korle lagoon were hit again with the perennial flood after the heavy rains yesterday in Accra.

She said disilting of the river should be a regular affair especially during the dry seasons and before the rainy season so as to avoid the persistent damage to lives and properties anytime it rains.

But speaking to Bernard Avle on CitiTV’s current affairs’ show ‘The Point of View’, Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, the Mayor of Accra admitted that, one of the recommendations of the world bank report after the June 3rd disaster is; to dredge the Odawna drain periodically however the exercise began last week prior to the heavy downpour on Sunday.

“We have commenced the dredging process already, it began last week. The results won't be seen immediately but the process is on course. We have dredging machines working at different locations,” the Mayor noted.

The host of the show Bernard Avle who was completely baffled with the Mayor’s assertion suggested that the A.M.A is financially constrained, for this reason, had to wait until the last minute to undertake the exercise.

The Mayor added that “It costs lots of money to be able to desilt the Odawna drain. It was not as if we forgot about it. The system is such that until we fine a permanent solution to the problem, we will have to continue with stop gap measures”

He assures residents concerted efforts are being put in place to mitigate the challenges.