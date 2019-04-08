Cop/mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah -Promotion For Service And Not For Personal Idiosyncrasies

Promotion of COP/Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah from Deputy Commissioner of Police to Commissioner of Police has triggered media and political commentaries. Some have argued that she has enjoyed accelerated promotions under the NPP and Nana Addo - led government because of her close ties with them. Many conspiracy theories in her name have since been propounded to suit political and media commentaries after she was mentioned to have been promoted to Commissioner of Police.

There is even an attempt to defame her in the media circles but that is all good. I am not the one to tell Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to be wary of those who are using media and political propaganda to pull her down and blemishing her with political colours. She is old and experienced enough as a police officer of 29 to 30 years to know that definitely not everybody will like her no matter how hard she tries to be nice and friendly to people. She should rather remain focus in the midst of distractions. She should also try as much as she can not to lose her sense of smiles and goodness in the midst of vilifications and verbal attacks on her person.

It remains the fact that COP (Mrs) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah did not come from the skies to be a Commissioner of Police in just a day. She started from recruitment levels and rose through the ranks to have reached where she is today. She was recently interviewed by Bola Ray on Star FM and she recounted the difficulties she went through in her attempts to join the police. For a span of 29 to 30 years in the police is no mean an achievement and a reasonable time enough for her to be decorated with the rank of Commissioner of Police. She is worth it and deserves it.

Why are police officers promoted to higher ranks? What does higher rank signifies? What it is its purpose? To abuse authority and power? To be vindictive, oppressive, suppressive and tyrannical towards their subordinates? Are police officers given higher ranks to intimidate their subordinates, abuse and put them in constant fear? Must we fear and tremble when we see our senior officers? Most senior police officers be feared or respected? Must subordinate officers run helter-skelter on seeing a senior officer? Why are people decorated with higher ranks?

I guess the rhetorics are many but that is the reality we must face when it comes to promotions particularly among senior officers. Higher rank in the police service particularly among some senior officers is almost synonymous to to abuse of power, vindictiveness, oppression, suppression and tyrannical. To some of them, the higher they rise in the police, the more they have less regard and respect for fellow police officers particularly junior ranks.

This what Gen. Bruce Clark (1901 - 1988) the celebrated United States Army commander who is credited with military success during world War I and II is on record to have said about the use of ranks - RANK IS GIVEN TO BETTER SERVE THOSE ABOVE AND BELOW YOU. IT IS NOT GIVEN FOR YOU TO PRACTICE YOUR IDIOSYNCRASIES. Per the wisdom of Gen. Bruce Clark, rank is given to officers to better serve those below and above them.

Higher rank symbolizes service to mankind and fellow officers. It is expected that the more you rise through the ranks, your scope of authority, power and responsibility expands so that you can be in position to better the lot of officers under your command. Unfortunately that is not the case in the police service. Many at times, the rank is used to practice personal idiosyncrasies to the detriments of the police service, the very thing that Gen. Bruce Clark admonishes us against it. COP (Mrs) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah fit so well in the Gen. Bruce's description of how ranks should better be used to serve fellow police officers but not practice personal idiosyncrasies at the whims and caprices of officers who have been a higher rank.

Her personal and working relationship is perfect one. One which many police officers lack and that is what set her apart from all other senior officers. She has attentive ears for subordinate officers who walk to her seeking for help from pressures of help in the police. After listening to your problems, she has all the problem-solving skills to deal with your situation. In this our police service, you cannot approach some people because of the rank they are wearing and that is the reason why the promotion of Maame Tiwa seem to be resonating so well with within the ranks and file of the service.

Despite her elevation in rank, she gives attention to whoever appears before her irrespective of rank and those are the people who actually deserve promotions in the police service. For those in doubt, irrespective of your rank, you can go to the Headquarters of the criminal investigation department and ask to see her.

For her, rank is not for personal idiosyncrasies just like Gen. Bruce Clark remarked but for service to both those above and below her.

Ahanta Apemenyimheneba Kwofie III [email protected]

#Ahantasdiaries_07_04_2019