Europe | Apr 8, 2019

Brexit in Scotland

Assa Samaké-Roman - RFI
REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
In 2014, 55 percent of Scottish voters rejected independence. One of the main reasons for that boutcome was that Scotland would have automatically lost its membership of the European Union if it had become a sovereign nation.

Two years later, in a vicious plot twist, 62 percent of Scotland-based voters rejected Brexit, but the UK as a whole voted to leave the European Union. As we approach the first of the new deadline dates for Brexit, Assa Samaké-Roman reports from north of the border.

