Global Investment Gurus To Attend Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary

The Investors’ Forum will be addressed by Professor Ambassador Tal Edgars, senior diplomat and advisor to many heads of state and presidents of Fortune 500 firms.

It will also be addressed by Vice President for Academic Affairs, Alcorn State University in the United States, Napoleon Moses.

The Ashanti Regional Minister will make a presentation on investment opportunities in the region and the Minister for Finance will deliver an address on the topic, “Providing the Good Economic Governance and Macro-economic Framework to Underpin the Take-off of the Ghanaian Economy.”

President Akufo-Addo, the release stated, will cap it up with a brief address on the topic, “Providing an Enabling Environment for Private Investment to Thrive: A Case of Ghana.”

Organisations and individuals who have contributed significantly to the cultural and socio-economic development of the country shall be honoured during the Executive Dinner Ball, especially those impacting lives.

E ON 3 revealed that more than 20 embassies and High Commissions, as well as top business entities, have confirmed their participation in the event.

