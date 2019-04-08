Afenyo Markin Donates 500 Dual Desks To GES

The MP for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Alex Afenyo Markin has presented 500 dual desks to the Effutu office of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The desks which will be shared among public schools in the municipality are meant to augment the already existing ones and to reduce the high shortage in the schools.

Speaking to Citi News at the presentation ceremony, the MP indicated that the presentation of the desk will provide a conducive learning environment for students in the public schools.

“Most public schools lack adequate furniture and hence my resolve to ensure that all public schools in the area get enough desk to provide a conducive atmosphere for students,” the Member of Parliament stated.

Afenyo Markin further promised to construct two summer huts for teachers of Gyahadzie M/A school to serve as a resting place for them during break periods.

“After visiting many schools in the municipality, I have observed that most schools are without a proper place of convenience and this has become a problem for the Education Directorate in Effutu. I will solicit the support of the central government, private and corporate institutions to help build a standard facility for the schools,” the MP hinted.

The Effutu MP has already started various educational projects to improve the standards of education in his constituency.

Some of the projects include a library project, scholarship schemes and the recent free vacation classes for SHS students with over 500 students participating.

