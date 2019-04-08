Dentsu Aegis Network Set to Inspire Greatness in Africa

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) currently has 10 owned offices across Africa, 34 affiliates and a staff component of 1500+. Making DAN SSA the fastest growing network on the continent.

In 2010, the Globalisation and World Cities Research Network designated Accra as a Gamma level world city, indicating a growing level of international influence. Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana has had exceptional growth, with a 40% market share as per the 2018 RECMA results. DAN Ghana was also ranked the number one Network in the region, with Carat as number 1 agency.

Ghana is renowned for its influence on art, music, fashion, food and culture globally and has played a vital role in the growth of Dentsu Aegis Network in West Africa.

With this in mind, Ghana was chosen as the location for the annual SSA Leadership Summit from 9th to 11th April, 2019. Inspiring Greatness is the theme at the SSA Summit with 100+ of Dentsu Aegis Network thought leaders and influencers present.

“As we workshop, collaborate and set in motion the actions needed to overcome the massive changes our industry and business are facing. We will collectively inspire clients to come on a journey with us, as our business evolves into an Ideas led, Tech enabled and Insight driven business, said Dawn Rowlands, SSA CEO.”

The CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana, Andrew Ackah, adds that “the conference will help set an agenda on Africa’s digital future leveraging data, insight and strategy in Africa with the best generation of innovative minds in the industry.”

To date, Dentsu Aegis Network’s ambition and pioneering spirit has led them to this point in Africa and going forward their values will ensure they keep running faster than the competition. Collaboration and agility are the key factors that enabled them to achieve phenomenal growth in such a short space of time.

Mr Thomas Le Thierry, the Global President of the Vizeum, will be a keynote speaker at the summit this year to share his insights and expertise on African Cities and Global Growth in our business.

Completing the line-up of the jam-packed agenda will include an address by Andre Andrade, CEO of Iberia & SSA, as he will be discussing, the DAN Operating Model and Marketing Imperatives.

No summit would be complete without celebrating the people who make this all possible. The awards evening will see Dentsu Aegis Network applauding their teams and individuals who have achieved greatness over the last twelve months.