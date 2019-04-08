Sunday’s Blackouts Blamed On Downpour

Power Distribution Company (PDS) has announced that the power outages in parts of Accra and its environs is caused by the heavy downpour on Sunday 7th April.

In a release shared on its Facebook page, PDS assured power consumers that its engineers are working to rectify the faults and restore power supply.

“PDS wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that the heavy rainstorm that hit Accra and its environs during the evening of Sunday 7th April 2019, has caused outages in our distribution system. Affected customers should please note that PDS engineers are working assiduously to rectify the faults and restore power supply,” the statement added.

Some areas including the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, Avenor among others were all also flooded as a result of Sunday evening’s downpour which lasted for about 30 minutes.

Running water spilled from chocked drains unto the roads at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and left pedestrians with no choice but to walk through the water which was around the knee level.

Commercial and private drivers had to take a detour as the side of the Interchange that leads to the Ring road was almost cut off due to the rain.

One dead at Awudome after downpour on Sunday

A young man believed to be in his thirties was found dead at Awudome in Accra after Sunday evening's downpour.

An official of the urban search and rescue team of the National Disaster Management Organization on patrol duties told Citi News that they found the lifeless body near a drain in the area.

The Ambulance service and the Police arrived at the scene a few minutes after the body was found and conveyed the remains to the morgue.

A resident in the area said the deceased was earlier seen directing traffic.

“I know him within the vicinity. He is popularly known as Kweku Bonsam. He was directing traffic just around the roundabout because of the water situation there. We believe maybe he had taken alcohol beyond his limit and as such was carried by the water to this point [where he was found dead].”

Speaking to Citi News, the Greater Accra Director of NADMO, Archbald Cobbinah said they responded to the distress call after they were called upon by the residents.

He described the incident as an unfortunate one.

“It is an unfortunate situation. Our heart goes out to the family of the deceased. The police have come for the body.”

Expect more thunderstorms with heavy rains – Meteo service warns

The Meteorological Service Department had earlier on Sunday predicted thunderstorms and heavy rains as the country moves into the raining season.

A few nights ago, a downpour wreaked havoc in parts of the country, injuring some people and destroying properties.

