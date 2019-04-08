Nkrumah Interchange Flooded After Sunday's Heavy Downpour

Some parts of the capital city got flooded after a downpour on Sunday evening. Some places including the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kanashie, Avenor among others were all flooded.

Running water spilt from chocked drains unto the roads at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and left pedestrians with no choice but to walk through the water which was around the knee level.

Scores of vehicles were trapped in the water.

Commercial and private drivers had to take a detour as the side of the Interchange that leads to the Ring road was almost cut off due to the rain.

Expect more thunderstorms with heavy rains – Meteo service warns

The Meteorological Service Department had earlier on Sunday predicted thunderstorms and heavy rains as the country moves into the raining season.

A few nights ago, a downpour wreaked havoc in parts of the country, injuring some people and destroying properties.

AMA begins desilting drains ahead of rainy season to prevent flooding

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has already begun desilting storm drains ahead of the rainy season to prevent flooding.

As the rainy season approaches, many Ghanaians and most residents in Accra worry about flooding in the city.

–citinewsroom