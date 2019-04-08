Ghanaians Are Feeling The Import Duty Reduction– NPP

In a Facebook post on Thursdays 4th April, 2018, just a day after the announcement of the policy, one Ross Berizaya Ayine stated: “I am very impressed and pleased with the NPP and Dr Bawumia for the reduction in import duties.

“This is a great move and by far, it is the best policy in governance and in the right direction. God bless all who contributed to this success and to the brain (s) behind this splendid move. I cleared a Honda Civic Touring at GHc31,000 just last week and clearing another under GHc18,000 today. If all successive governments could initiate (sic) these kind of policies, Ghana as a country would be a better place to live. Politics isn’t about colours but reality.”

According to Buadu, this account by Mr. Ayine has been corroborated by the President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and his members, as well as several individuals who have cleared cars and goods at the ports since Thursday.

The reduction he said, thus appears to be a popular policy that is likely to cause significant reductions in the prices of goods and auto vehicles on the market.

