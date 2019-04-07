Asantehene Commends MTN For Consistency

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has admonished telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana to work hard to maintain the successes it has chalked as a company.

While commending the company for its consistency in delivering services to the Ghanaian populace, the Asante monarch urged management to continue assisting socio-economic development in the country.

The Asantehene made the remarks at the Manhyia Palace when some executives of the company led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) paid a courtesy on him and also to fulfil its promise of supporting the King’s 20th Anniversary.

The company during the gesture presented a cheque of Ghc 100,000 and a hamper worth Ghc 5,000 towards the celebrations.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended the company for its partnership with the Manhyia Palace and the projects it has executed in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking after the presentation, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN-Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said the company chose to partner and support the celebration following the immense contribution the Asantehene made towards the development of the Asante kingdom and Ghana as a whole.

He said the company will also participate in other activities during the anniversary as it is working with the planning committee throughout the celebrations.

“First of all, our brand message is 'Everywhere you go', so we want to be present everywhere in a significant way and also, Otumfuo and the Asante Kingdom are the preeminent kingdoms in the country, so this is a very important mission for us. We have to be part of this, we have to support the Asantehene and all the work that he is doing”, he said

He added that the company is supporting the Asante Kotoko Football Club and also helping to renovate the team's training pitch as part of its commitment to give back to the people of the Ashanti Region and support the Kingdom.

