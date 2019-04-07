Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Apr 7, 2019

'Investor' Who Promised Cars, TVs Jailed 20yrs

Staff Writer
'Investor' Who Promised Cars, TVs Jailed 20yrs

Nana Appiah Mensah lived a plush life while convincing people to deposit in Menzgold. Despite several warnings from state authorities, a speculated 60,000 Ghanaians invested in the company and now have their monies amounting to some GH¢200 million locked up.

The CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah is reportedly sitting in Dubai cells, undergoing trial for a non-related case.

Another finance company, DKM DKM Financial Services duped clients of some GH¢115 million.

The Finance Minister in November 2018 said some 80% of DKM victims have been paid.

Experts say more of such companies are spread across the country.

—Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

1 hour ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line