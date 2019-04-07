Gov’t Gets MMIP Funds To Fight Galamsey

The government has secured part of the funds needed to end the damaging effects of illegal mining across the country.

The money will be spent under the Multilateral Mining Integrated Programme (MMIP) designed by the government to regulate artisanal small-scale mining and to reclaim lands destroyed by illegal mining.

The five-year project is an initiative of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The cost of the Multilateral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP), has been pegged at $200 million, which is up by $50 million in the initial estimate put forth in a policy document.

The amount is expected to be financed by statutory funds such as the Mineral Development Fund and Annual Budgetary allocation from Government.

Other sources of funding include partnerships with Diplomatic Missions, Civil Societies, Corporate bodies and other funding organizations through Public Private Partnership arrangements among others.

50% of the amount is to come from funding partners, 20% from the Government of Ghana, 20% from PPP and the remaining 10% from corporate bodies.

Though there are laws to regulate the level of devastation and the reclamation of mined areas, evidence from the resource-rich areas shows a breach of the laws.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Asomah Cheremeh he will ensure Cabinet approval for the project.

“A reclamation exercise largely at our ministry falls under the MMIP. The MMIP is yet to be launched. I will start defending the memo we have put before Cabinet subcommittee after which it will come before the cabinet for a decision to be made on that. If the response is favourable thereafter we will start the reclamation exercise. Part of the money has been procured. On 20th April we will have to be in Paris, France, to finish the MMIP funding issue” he explained.

–citinewsroom