Mampong Constituency Will Not Be Safe Haven For NPP— Amoakohene Frank

Frank Amoakohene

Relative to the upcoming NDC Parliamentary Primaries, an aspiring member for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Frank Amoakohene has assured the delegates and constituents of a political struggle between NDC and NPP for the Asante Mampong constituency come 2020.

He made this remark in a meeting with the Tertiary Education Institutional Network of the NDC(TEIN-NDC) at the Ashanti Mampong campus of the University of Education Winneba on Saturday the 7th of April, 2019 .

"Mampong Constituency is never a safe haven for the NPP, a party that has taken the constituency for granted all these years. I want to serve to them that, a revolution is coming in the constituency. A mass youth revolution to reposition the Constituency on the path of progress," he stated.

Checks with some members of the constituency affirms the assertion of Mr Amoakohene Frank that they indeed the NPP has for far too long taken them for a ride in the constituency.

According to them, they have been neglected and denied all the juicy promises by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in terms of development and jobs.

Amoakohene advice the students to present themselves for leadership, emphasising that the NDC need the youth to recapture power come next year.

"I can boldly tell you that each and everyone of you have roles to play and that role is to identify what you can do for the NDC and build the youth base of the party and your works will be rewarded when the party comes into power hopefully next year, " he intimated.

He added his voice to the ongoing UEW brouhaha as the immediate past President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) indicating that, the reopening of the university alone is not enough to settle the ongoing impasse, however an enquiry to dig out the root cause of the crisis in order to prevent any possible recurrence.

He urges authorities of the school to go beyond partisan interest and operate as an autonomous university as pertained in the Act of parliament.