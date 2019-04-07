Trump, Making America Great Again!

Trump keeps saying his father was born in Germany – he wasn't

Listen to President Trump talk about immigrants and his immigration policy in the US. The vehemence with which he has continued to defend his draconian approach to even separated family union is possibly intended to hide his own background. Just put two and two together to know what sort of man this guy is.

The Guardian newspaper has it on record that during a press conference with the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, Donald Trump wrongly claimed that his father was born in Germany. Trump made the claim while criticizing German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, whose country, the president said, “was not paying its fair share” toward the military alliance.

“I have great respect for Angela and I have great respect for the country,” said Trump. “My father is German, was German, born in a very wonderful place in Germany so I have a very great feeling for Germany.”

But actually, Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was born in New York. Trump’s grandfather, Friedrich Trump, was the one who was born in the German village of Kallstadt.

According to a German historian, Friedrich Trump immigrated to the US in 1885, escaping poverty and allegedly catering to miners during the Gold Rush in the western US. He returned to Germany in 1901 and fell in love with Elisabeth Christ. The two married and returned to the US.

Friedrich attempted to return to Germany in 1905 when his wife, Elisabeth, became homesick, but he was ejected from Germany and ordered not to return after it became apparent he failed to perform mandatory military service.

The couple returned to the US on a ship bound for Pennsylvania. Elisabeth was three months pregnant with Fred at the time. Their son, who was to father President Trump, was born in New York City.

You now see why Trump does not have the original American accent. It is in the nature of sinful man not to adopt a policy of “live and let live”.

From 1905 when his father was EJECTED from Germany, his own country, and he was forced to migrate to the US until today is only 114 years – less than two generations!

If his ancestors had problems settling in their home, Germany, and had to migrate to the US, why can’t Trump understand that those other people he is dismissing as coming from s..h countries are only experiencing what his grandfather experienced?

That alone shows the sort of man Trump is. He is a mockery of the American constitution. You can imagine the “live and let die” type of human being “making America great again!”