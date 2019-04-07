Will The Commercialisation Of Ecocoboard Production In Liberia Be The Salvation For Its Citizens - Regardless Of Where In The World They Now Live?

Nothing can be more frustrating, than seeing an opportunity for a whole nation - Liberia - to be transformed by the commercialisation of a newly-developed product, which its own people are unfortunately unable to envision themselves. That, alas, is the current nature of my relationship, with my mostly-brilliant younger generation Liberian friends, in Camp Liberia

When I moved to the State Housing Company Estate at Buduburam, a little over a year ago, the property we moved into, happened to share a fence-wall with Camp Liberia. Being the incurably-curious type, I immediately took an interest in the Liberian refugee community's younger generations and made friends with some of the opinion leaders in that key demographic. Incidentally, the community is now made up mostly of those who have chosen to be integrated into Ghanaian society.

There is no question that Camp Liberia has all the good attributes, which societal melting-pots across the world have: the most astonishing energy-levels. And how palpable that creative energy is. Camp Liberia is definitely one of the most authentic, interesting, and must-see off-the-beaten-track destinations, anywhere in sub-Saharan Africa.

The marvellous people who daily create that incredible buzz - 24/7 - deserve a break in their native Liberia. One hopes that the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) will heed one's call to them, and collaborate with Dr. Jan Van Dam, to enable the commercialisation of ecocoboard production in Liberia, to take place as soon as practicable. That will be the salvation for all Liberians - regardless of where in the world they now live.