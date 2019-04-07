Regional News | Apr 7, 2019 Rebecca Foundation Gets 100k Support From Chinese Staff Writer The Rebecca Foundation has received GH¢ 100,000 support from Greenhouse International Development Ghana Limited, a Chinese group.The donation was made on Saturday, April 6 at the launch of the 2019 Silk Road Language & Art Exhibition at the Confucius Institute, University of Ghana (UG).It was made possible through the sale of paintings of six Chinese artists from the Chinese Behavioural Law Society.A total of GH¢180,000 was realised from the sale of the paintings, with the remaining GH¢ 80,000 expected to go into other benevolent projects in Ghana.The Silk Road Language & Art Exhibition seeks to promote cultural exchange between Ghana and China.Ghana happens to be one of the first countries in Africa where the Silk Road Language & Art Exhibition is taking place.Mrs Akufo-Addo, who received the donation on behalf of her foundation after helping to present certificates to the artists, thanked the society for the kind gesture.---Daily Guide
---Daily Guide