NDC MPs To Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

Unconfirmed reports available says each parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 elections will be made to cough an amount of GH¢ 27,000.

This is because an insider information from the camp of the NDC picked up by DGN Online suggests that each aspirant would be paying GH¢2,000 as nomination forms fees and GH¢25,000 as filing fees.

Sitting Member of Parliament (MPs) of the NDC who choose to recontest would also be vomiting the amount.

The GH¢27,000 is a sharp increase in the amount the party charged for the 2016 elections.

It would be recalled that the NDC charged its parliamentary aspirants GH¢10,000 and made its presidential nominees to pay GH¢50,000 for the 2016 elections, which it lost abysmally.

In 2019, the NDC charged its presidential aspirants a whopping GH¢320,000 each.

With the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, crying not long ago that the NDC is broke, it is not surprising that the party is increasing fees on all front.

DGN Online understands that the GH¢27,000 was set during the NDC’s National Executive Committee (NEC’s) meeting held on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

This portal is informed that NEC has given the party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC)

the mandate to determine dates for the conduct of parliamentary primaries after all the necessary consultations have been done.

FEC is expected to fix the dates anytime from now but must not go beyond August 2019, an insider told DGN online.

—Daily Guide