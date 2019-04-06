First Lady Gets Ghc100k From Chinese

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s Foundation has received Ghc 100,000 support from Greenhouse International Development Ghana Limited, a Chinese Group.

The donation was made on Saturday, April 6, at the launch of the 2019 Silk Road Language and Art Exhibition at the Confucius Institute, University of Ghana (UG).

It was made possible through the sale of paintings of six Chinese artists from the Chinese Behavioural Law Society.

DGN Online gathered that a total of Ghc 180,000 was realized from the sale of the paintings, with the remaining Ghc 80,000 expected to go into other benevolent projects in Ghana.

The Silk Road Language and Art Exhibition seeks to promote cultural exchange between Ghana and China.

Ghana, DGN Online is informed, happens to be one of the first countries in Africa where the Silk Road Language and Art Exhibition is taking place.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo who received the donation on behalf of her Foundation after helping to present certificates to the artists, thanked the Society for the kind gesture.

—Daily Guide