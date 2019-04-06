NDC Pro-Forum International North America Attends 2nd Summit And 1st Anniverssary Of Mother-Body

The Pro-forum International North America was represented at the just ended 2nd Summit of the NDC Professionals Forum in Accra.

The event also celebrated the 1st Anniversary of the forum which was formed to harness the human resource potentials of the NDC and make it available to the party as we organize to win back power and sustain it to improve the wellbeing of Ghanaians through prudent social democratic policies.

In attendance were the NDC Flagbearer, H.E Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nkestia and other functional executives of the party.

The NDC Professionals Forum International-North America donated USD 1,000 to support the work of the mother-body as a demonstration of our commitment to the activities back home in Ghana.

We wish to appreciate and state that the participation of the leadership of our great party led by Flagbearer, H.E. Ex-President John Dramani Mahama in the Anniversary is ample testimony of the support for the mission and vision of the NDC Professionals Forum. This indeed is also in recognition of the forum as a credible think-tank and a core human resource base for the NDC.

The NDC Professionals Forum International-North America further reiterate our resolve to attract and organize professionals in the umbrella family living in the diaspora to contribute knowledge and financial resources to ensure victory for the party in 2020.

Sign.

Arnold Appiah

(President- North America)