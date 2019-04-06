Amb Pobee Admonish Youngsters To Make Ghana A Better Place

Ambassador Pobee admonished the youngsters to contribute to the work of the United Nations and speaking on the preservation of the environment as an example.

She asked them to ensure clean surroundings and to conserve energy by not leaving the lights on when they are not needed.

“We must do everything we can, no matter how small to advance the objectives and goals of the UN. So if you are a supporter of UN, then you must take active steps wherever you are.”

Model United Nations, also known as Model UN or MUN, is an extra-curricular activity in which students typically role-play delegates to the United Nations and simulate UN committees.

This activity takes place at MUN conferences, which is usually organised by a high school or college MUN club.

Ghana's delegation reenacted the Biafra War, which took place in Nigeria between 1967 and 1970 in the Security Committee of the UN as well as on the subject of mechanisms for sustaining post-conflict economic growth.

Kuuku Egyensaim Ampah and Jacob Idan were given the Secretary General's Award and the Honorable Mention went to Naa Akushia Otoo and Efua Addo Yebo.

Mrs. Vivian Serwaa Gyasi, Head of Chancery of the Mission also added the need for them to continually help the realization of the goals set out by the United Nations.

—Myjoyonline