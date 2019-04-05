Podcast: French Apples And Brexit, Slavery Reparations, And Is Macron Burning Out?

Our first episode of a revamped Spotlight on France!

Each week Sarah Elzas and Alison Hird bring you closer to this country and its people.

This week, is president Macron on the brink of burnout? Michael Fitzpatrick talks about the case of a judge who asks for the least possible sentence. We talk about reparations for black Europeans. And, apples for dessert: Brexit will hit a lot of French exports - wine, of course - but it turns out that France supplies most of Britain's apples.

In this episode:

- Ghyslain Vedeux (@GVedeux), president of the black advocacy group Le CRAN

- Jean-Louis Moulon, apple grower (La Martinoise), President Idfel (association of apple farmers in Val de Loire)

- Hugues Decrombecque (@gruemoche), director La Morinière, station d'experimentations, Saint-Epain, Val de Loire

For more stories about France and beyond, visit www.rfienglish.com