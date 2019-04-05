The Man Who Was The Only Passenger On A Boeing 737 Plane

He shared a selfie of himself on board the deserted plane during the trip, which lasted around two hours. Strimaitis says the pilot referred to him as "Mr Passenger" while speaking over the tannoy after the plane landed at Orio al Serio International Airport in Bergamo.

"The crew said how nice it was to have me on the board," he explains. "I'm sure it was an easy job for them."

Of course, this isn't the first case of a passenger inadvertently getting the private plane experience.

Karon Grieve was the only passenger on board a Jet2 airlines flight from Glasgow to Crete in 2017. The Scottish author tweeted an image of her experience, saying she "felt like a VIP."

Meanwhile last year, Beth VerSteeg flew from New York to Washington, D.C. on board a more or less empty aircraft after the unnamed airline apparently mistakenly booked her on a flight intended for staff only.

---CNN