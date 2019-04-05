CID Boss Elevated To COP Rank

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP).

Six other Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP) including Mr George Tuffuor, Director-General Finance, Mr Alex Amponsah Asiamah, Services, Mr George Alex Mensah, Operations, Mr Alphonse Adu-Amankwah, Eastern Regional Commander and Mr Timothy Yoosah Bonga, Northern Regional Police Commander have also been promoted to the same rank.

The promotions take effect from April 1, 2019.

This was captured in a released signed by Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, superintendent of Police Director of Public Affairs.

“The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has upon recommendation of the Police Council promoted six Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners of Police and three Assistant Commissioners of Police to the rank of Deputy Commissioners Commissioners of Police. The promotions take effect from 1st April, 2019”, the statement added.

Then ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was elevated from Deputy Director General of CID to the Director-General position in January 2017.

In November 2017, she was promoted to DCOP and confirmed Ghana’s female CID boss in January, 2018.

–citinewsroom