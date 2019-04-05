Load-Shedding Time Table Released

The Power Distribution Services (PDS), distributors of electricity in the country has finally come out with a load-shedding management timetable.

This will give the public day and time to expect power cut in their area.

According to PDS, consumers can now plan their daily activities on how best to utilize power before it cuts.

The load-shedding management timetable covers Greater Accra, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region, Central Region, Western Region, and Volta Region.

The decision to release the guide comes on the back of intense calls from the Minority in Parliament to publish a load-shedding crisis table.

The timetable which according to the PDS, will be released on a daily basis to indicate areas to be affected for the next 24 hours.

The situation is expected to normalise on April 12, 2019.

Below is the load-shedding management timetable: