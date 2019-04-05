Giving Attention To Facility Management; Seven New Professionals Added To The Existing Eleven

In their quest to build professional Facility managers in the country and to create that awareness, the Greater Accra Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) organized an international certification training for some Facility Managers in the country.

The highly interactive, hands- on training was facilitated by one of the world best practitioners and expert in the field of Facility Management, John Vinken from Canada

The six days training saw Participants taken through important FM courses like “Strategy and Leadership", Business and Finance, Operation and Maintenance and Project Management all of which came along with an examination. Fundamentally, the training brought to light some pertinent elements in the strategic planning process in most organization coupled with interesting individual and organizational theories.

In his introductory lectures, John was very optimistic participants were going to leave with the best of experience.

"I am here to help, and by the time I leave, Ghana is going to get seven professional Facility Managers added to the existing ones.

However, the six days intensive training came to an end last Saturday with seven Ghanaians and a Nigerian passing their exams. John hinted that this was the best class he has ever taught in his 20 years of teaching.

Ghana has got eleven facility management professionals. However, the training which was aimed at increasing the number of facility managers in the country lived to expectation. A total of eight participants scaled through the exams successfully with one person coming from Nigeria. Participants were full of satisfaction and thanked organizers of the training as they shared their experiences.

"My experience has been beyond my expectation and I was looking forward to having this course done. I think I have gotten way more than I expected and it is going to be a life changing opportunity. I have met colleagues who will be a part of my life for a considerable period of time and I am very grateful to IFMA Greater Accra". Baba, a participant opined.

Stephen another participant was happy about the FM experience.

"It has been a great experience all in all. Every facility manager needs training in order to be well abreast with the current trend of Facilities management. That to me, makes this course worth taking. I believe it is a must for all facility managers in the country to undergo this intensive training. At least we know we can always fall on other people and can always rely on best practices done elsewhere"

The President of the Greater Accra Chapter of IFMA Sampson Opare -Agyeman was delighted with how things went at the training and express gratitude to all and sundry who made the training possible. He congratulated all participants for scaling through the examination successfully for which it has become their license for getting their international certification.

"Thank you all. I must say FMP is a must for all of us in Facility Management. The 4 modules of FMP really open up the purpose and reason of FM at the workplace to you. The Instructor was just fantastic. John Vinken is a FM practitioner and authority. I want to encourage all of us to take advantage of the FMP training.

Adding that:” you are now ambassadors of facility management in Ghana and I want you to go out there and preach the good news of facility management.

Facility Management is a field that Is gradually gaining prominence in our country. Ideally, every risk and safety conscious organization should have a facility manager to see to the maintenance and sustainability of their structure.

Below is the full list of participants



MAXWELL OFORI FMP

EKOW DANIELS FMP

UNIVERSITY OF ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES

SCANCOM GHANA LIMITED

STEPHEN AMAKYE FMP

ENSIGN COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH

BABA MUSAH FMP

SCANCOM GHANA LIMITED

ELIJAH OWUSU-POKU FMP

SCANCOM GHANA LIMITED

MICHAEL AMANKWANOR FMP

NEWMONT GHANA LIMITED

OBED AMPADU ASIAMAH FMP

FIDELITY BANK GHANA LIMITED