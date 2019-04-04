NDCUSA In Unsavoury Move: Suspends Steve Dei

The Executives of NDCUSA Chapter in an unprecedented move has asked the secretary of the Chapter, Mr. Steve Dei, a Radio Journalist by profession, to step aside while they conduct investigations into his alleged misconduct.

The reason for Mr. Dei’s suspension is that he moderated a town hall meeting organized by the Ghana Council of Chicago and attended by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, as an NDC USA Chapter Secretary. Investigations conducted shows that Mr. Dei is the organizer of the Ghana Council of Chicago and had moderated several of such townhall meetings in past, being a professional radio presenter.

It is therefore bizarre the behavior and mindset of the executives of the NDCUSA Chapter as if Nana Akufo Addo is not the President for all Ghanaians.

It is speculated that the revolt was masterminded by one Dr Lawrence, NDCUSA opposition Leader, as a revenge against Mr. Dei for a humiliating defeat meted out to him (Dr Lawrence) last August in a historic election held in Atlanta by the Chapter.

Stay tune…

Ocansey Quansah,

Social, Economic and Political Commentator and Blogger