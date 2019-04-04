Import Your Car Nigeria Celebrates One Year Anniversary

In commemoration of its one year of operations, first auto brokerage services provider in Nigeria, Import Your Car Nigeria Limited (IYCN) is offering 30% discount on its brokerage fees for all online customers who either bid or buy outrightly from its over 200,000 inventory of vehicles between the month of April to June 2019.

According to its General Manager, Sales & Operations, Mrs. Adanna Stella Atoba, IYCN’s first year has seen the company deliver seamless experience to its customers, expand its affiliation with international auction outlets and contributed to the economic development of the country through job creation.

“We would like to thank our numerous customers for believing in us. IYCN and our affiliated partners in the United States and Canada delivered 100% customers’ orders and was able to strive on referral from happy customers and repeat buyers. We are happy with what we have achieved within our first year”, she said.

“In celebration of this milestone, we are offering 30% discount on our brokerage fees for all online customers who either bid or buy outrightly from the over 200,000 inventory of cars, trucks of motorcycles via our online platform from Monday, April 1st till Sunday, June 30th 2019.

“To take advantage of this opportunity, you can visit our website www.importyourcar.ng . From the menu, select your vehicle type and model and pay a commitment fee to bid or buy outrightly. You’ll automatically get 50% discount on the brokerage fees payable for our service”, Mrs. Atoba explained.

IYCN is a one-stop shop for automotive buyers who will rather import their vehicles to be sure of the car history, mileage and save cost of up to 35% as compared to local dealer prices. Upon customer’s bid or purchase of vehicle from IYCN’s inventory, the company picks up the vehicle from the auction facility to the port of export; undertake custom export processes, and customs clearance/duty payment when shipped vehicle arrives Lagos, Nigeria.

For further inquiry, call +23480-21-811-811 or email: [email protected]

About Import Your Car Nigeria

Import Your Car was borne out of a passion to deliver top-notch service to car lovers. IYCN have licenses with major car dealers in the US and Canada and we hope to make the process of car importation hassle-free. It provides you access to auctions so you can bid LIVE for any car of your choice. Whether you are interested in buying brand new, used or salvaged cars, just bid or order and expect delivery in Lagos between 45 and 60 days.