Bawumia Spoke Like Small Boy Appeased With A Toy- Economist

A revered economist, Wofa Clement has exposed Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia over his assertion about government’s economic performance during a town hall meeting held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

The town hall meeting was on the theme, “Our Progress, Our Status, Our Future.”

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President touched on the economy, the cedi depreciation, recent power outages among others.

Vice-President Bawumia said despite the recent cedi depreciation, the fundamentals of the economy is still in good shape.

He also indicated that government has reduced the duty on import by 50% while import duty on vehicles reduced by 30%— which will be effective at the various ports from April 4, 2019.

But Wofa Clement, exposed Dr.Bawumia by delineating strenuously that, all that the veep said are diversionary tactics from the economic woes.

According to him, Bawumia failed to answer the actual question the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) posed to him.

“Well, he did well by speaking to Ghanaians on the economy…From the beginning, I knew there was going to be economic bombardment i.e. inflation, GDP and so on and so forth... What he did was just propaganda…in order to sway our minds from the dollar issue, he went on to say he has reduced duty on import...who told him to come and reduce import duty?… You let’s see now the topical issue will be about import reduction,” Wofa Clement told Hotfmonlinegh.com

“What Dr. Bawumia said about the economy is like a small boy being appeased with a toy after sustaining an injury in order to sway the child’s attention from the injury…diversionary tactics. Me, I wasn’t certified with what he said. He failed to answer the questions NDC and Ghanaians posed to him about the Cedi depreciation,” he added.

---HotfmOnlinegh.com