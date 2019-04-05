BoG Injected 'Pain Killers' Into The Distressed Cedi – NDC Disputes Veep's Claims

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia at the Town Hall Meeting while disputing the NDC’s claim said, the notion that the BoG used the reserves to reverse the cedi “ would not be wise.”

“The reason for the sharp reversal of the cedi depreciation that we observed was that the market corrected itself. Investor sentiments, expectations, and uncertainties acknowledged that the fundamentals are much stronger than they suspected and even without the IMF fiscal and monetary discipline are assured.”

Dr Bawumia added that the BoG could not have used the reserves because as part of the IMF requirements for the conclusion of its programme, the Central Bank had to increase its net international reserves by December 2018 and that was done.

“To increase the net international reserves to about $800m, however, meant that the Bank of Ghana could not sell any foreign exchange in the market, they had to essentially hold their hands back and could not intervene in the market during this particular period,” the Vice President added.

The figures Mr Forson spoke to are marked with red

But Mr Forson questioned why the reserves have reduced if it was not used to save the depreciating cedi.

“If he is saying he [Dr Bawumia] did not use the money for the purposes of intervention he should tell us where the money is.

“I know they used it for the purposes of intervention and data does not lie. He is actually lying to all of us and his credibility has now been brought to question,” he said.

